Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 955 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.51% of Casey’s General Stores worth $109,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

CASY stock opened at $189.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

