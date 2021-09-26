Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $88,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

