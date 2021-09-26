Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,675 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $65,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.