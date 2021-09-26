Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $99.89 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $99,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3,037.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 590,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.83 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

