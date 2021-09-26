Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.26 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $119,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total transaction of $2,844,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,163,964.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,187,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,591 shares of company stock valued at $66,463,635. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.94 and a 200-day moving average of $250.37. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

