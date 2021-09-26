Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 60,687 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $84,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.