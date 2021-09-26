Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 12,527 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $75,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,096.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,146.54.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

