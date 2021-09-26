Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG opened at $154.04 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

