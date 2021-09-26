argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $226,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.07.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $308.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $238.58 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

