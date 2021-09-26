Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

