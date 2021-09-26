Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.