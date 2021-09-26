Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,119 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

