Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.