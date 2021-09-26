Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $204.73 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.87. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

