Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.