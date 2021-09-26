Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $219.19 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.17 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average of $224.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

