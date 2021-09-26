Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 2.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,512.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

