Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

