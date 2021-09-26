Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.