ApeSwap Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00005426 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $173.95 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.03 or 1.00042846 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.47 or 0.07107769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00756855 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 74,158,892 coins and its circulating supply is 73,995,502 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

