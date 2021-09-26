Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

AON stock opened at $299.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.29. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

