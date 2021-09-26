AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Hits $15.35 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $251,665.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042679 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

