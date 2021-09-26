Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

NYSE ANTM opened at $381.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.20 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

