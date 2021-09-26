Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 153,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $464,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

BUD stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,230. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

