Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Edward Peller sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$59,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,018.60.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.