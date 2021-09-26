Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) PT at $7.65

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

