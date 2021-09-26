Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target at $42.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004 in the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
