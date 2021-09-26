Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target at $42.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004 in the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.