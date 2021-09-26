Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $186.69

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.69.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 236,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

