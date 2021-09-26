Analysts Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Price Target at $63.67

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

RXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

