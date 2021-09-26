Analysts Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 22.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 438,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,210. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

