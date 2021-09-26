Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $79.50

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12,411.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

