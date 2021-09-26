Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $63.60

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ichor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

