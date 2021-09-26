Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT at $34.00

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EVKIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF remained flat at $$32.22 during trading on Tuesday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.