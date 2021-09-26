Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $90.29

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $88.27. 396,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

