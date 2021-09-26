Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Target Price at C$100.10

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.10.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE AEM opened at C$64.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$63.93 and a 52-week high of C$112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

