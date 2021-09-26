Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anglo American plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NGLOY stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

