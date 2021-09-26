Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WNEB. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 22,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.