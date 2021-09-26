Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

