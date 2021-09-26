Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 150,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

