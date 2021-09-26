Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 7,175,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

