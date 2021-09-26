Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.