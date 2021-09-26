Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.34. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.38. The company had a trading volume of 305,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.08. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

