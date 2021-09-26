Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $17.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $20.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Shares of SAM traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,375. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $508.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.99.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

