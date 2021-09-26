Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 802,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $148.58. 1,142,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

