AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.30. 416,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

