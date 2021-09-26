Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $271.40 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.10. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

