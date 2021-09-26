America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $165.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

