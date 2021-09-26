American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Tower by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

