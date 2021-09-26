American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

AOUT opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

