AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

